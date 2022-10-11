Ratlam: 166 encroachers to be booked

Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Observing the mushrooming of illegal colonies across the city, the municipal corporation along with the local police identified as many as 166 illegal settlers across the city. A large number of irregular establishments have been mushrooming since the past several years which led to unregulated development of the city.

After scrutiny of records, the civic body has written a letter to Ratlam Police and apprised about a list of 166 illegal settlers across the city. To prevent these illegal colonies from coming up, FIR will be registered against identified settlers in the city.

In the absence of clear instructions from the government, genuine buyers in illegal colonies are bereft of basic amenities. The process of legalising a total of 55 illegal colonies is underway.

Municipal members have apprised Ratlam Police regarding a list of settlers to seek further action against them. In order to stop the menace of illegal colonies and provide basic amenities to the approved colonies, action against guilty would be taken.

These settlers have been a menace to development of the city. However, action against settlers took several years due to which either some of the settlers have left the city or have died.

