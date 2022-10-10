Ratlam: Symposium on MRI technique held

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A symposium was organised by the Physics Teachers Association of Ratlam (RAPT) on the subject 'Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technique' on Monday. The chief speaker was physicist Shyamwant Purohit.

While speaking on the occasion, physicist Purohit highlighted the importance of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy in the field of medical science and MRI. He said that magnetic resonance imaging is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and physiological process of the human body.

He illustrated his subject with audio-visual effects. Physicist Dr S K Joshi presided over the symposium and said that science always moves towards innovation and research.

Speakers Dr Sanjay Vate, Dilip Munat, Amar Vardani and Jitendra Joshi also expressed their views. President of the RAPT Gajendra Singh Rathore gave a welcome speech.

In the symposium, the participants included VirendraMindra, Dilip Patidar, Shivraman Borivali, Shravan Kumar Bhavsar, Rishikumar Tripathi, Rakesh Singh Jadon, Sudhir Gupta, Arvind Gupta, Smita Nigam, Varsha Kulkarni, Madhuri Phadnis, Ritesh Trivedi, Ashish Dashottar, Saiyed Sharafat Ali, Swapnil Sharma and others. Rakesh Singh conducted the programme while R K Tripathi gave a vote of thanks.