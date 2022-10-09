Ratlam: 22 liquor smugglers booked, 4 nabbed under NDPS act

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a major action, police registered as many as 22 cases against illicit liquor smugglers, seized liquor worth Rs 26,000 and nabbed 4 persons with 400 grams of opium drug during the past 24 hours.

Jaora Industrial Police Station officials nabbed 4 persons near Soahrab Dhaba and seized around 400 grams of opium (narcotics substance) from their possessions. Those arrested have been identified as Chandan Singh, Deepak Jat, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Sohrab Khan. Dhaba owner named Sohrab Khan was involved in a drug smuggling case earlier as well. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

The SP earlier had†instructed†officers of all police stations to crack down on illicit liquor business and on those selling/peddling drugs illegally. Following which, police raided illicit liquor points in different police stations and seized around 50 litres of illicit liquor and 250 quarters of country-made liquor.