Ratlam: Watchman’s son dies of electrocution while catching fish in lake in Alot tehsil

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old son of watchman of Kharwa Khurd village died due to electrocution near lake on Sunday evening. He went to catch fish in the lake and as per reports he died of electricity current flowing in the lake.

His autopsy was done on June 28 at Government Hospital in Tal. Assistant Sub Inspector Sabir Hussain said that Kanhaiyalal, son of Rughunath Chowkidar of Kharwa Khurd village, died of electrocution and the matter is under investigation.

At the same time, the functioning of Kharwa Khurd gram panchayat has come under scanner. It is being said that fishing contract has not been given for last two years. Whether fishing takes place in lake and who are the people who catch fish, whether they do it legally and whether electricity wires fell loose in the lake are questions that remain unanswered and for which investigation is needed.

Kharwa Khurd panchayat secretary Gopal Kumawat confirmed the incident and said that lake belongs to revenue department, which maintains it. He said that no fishing contract has been given. The Chief Medical Officer of Community Health Centre Dr RK Pal said that the youth was electrocuted between the right toe and two fingers, due to which he died.