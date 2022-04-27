Ratlam: Summer special Ahmadabad-Agra Cantt train from April 28

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway announced the running of a summer special weekly superfast special train between Ahmadabad and Agra Cantt which will pass through Ratlam railway station.

According to Railway information, train No 04166 Ahmadabad to Agra Cantt superfast special train will run every Thursday from Ahmadabad at 3.05 pm from April 28 to June 30 and will reach Ratlam railway station at 8.45 pm and Agra Cantt at 6.10 am on Friday.

Similarly, train No 04165 from Agra Cantt to Ahmadabad superfast special train will run every Wednesday till June 29 from Agra Cantt at 8.20 pm which will reach Ratlam railway station next day at 5.30 am and Ahmadabad at 11 am.

The train will stop at Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun city, Bayana, Rupbas and Fatehpur Sikri.

The composition of the train will include one second AC, one second AC cum third AC, two third ACs, eleven sleeper and five general coaches.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Multilingual film screening at Bharat Bhavan from Wednesday evening

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:14 PM IST