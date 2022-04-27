Bhopal: Multilingual film screening at Bharat Bhavan from Wednesday evening

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day multilingual film screening will begin at Bharat Bhavan from Wednesday evening ( April 27).

The film screening is being organised by Chhavi Prabhag , the film wing of the Bhavan. A Hindi film Neel Kamal, directed by Ram Maheshwari will be screened on inaugural day at 7pm.

A Marathi movie ‘Sant Tukaram,’ directed by B Damle and S Fatelal will be screened on April 27 with English subtitles. Hindi movies ‘Meera,’ directed by Gulzar and ‘Bandini,’ directed by Vimal Roy will be screened on April 29 and 30.

Directed by G V Iyer, a movie Adi Shankaracharya (Sanskrit/Hindi) will be screened on concluding day of the event (May 1).

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:20 PM IST