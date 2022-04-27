Indore: DGP skirts questions on Khargone riots

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Director general of police Sudhir Saxena visited the city and chaired a meeting with the commissioner of police and other police officials of the city on Tuesday. After the implementation of the commissionerate system, this was DGP's first visit to the city.

However, he refused to answer questions on the Khargone riots and generally avoided talking to the media during the entire time he was in the city.

Saxena chaired the meeting with the police officials and reviewed the crime situation in the city. He gave directives to the officials to take quick action, especially in cases of crime against women.

He instructed the officials to improve policing. He also talked to the officials of the traffic management department and took information about the initiatives taken by the officials to improve the traffic situation in the city.

DGP talked to the media persons only for a few seconds. He said he had reviewed the cases of crime against women, actions taken against the land mafias and initiatives taken by the police to curb the crime in the city. He said that Indore police is working hard to curb the crime in the city. He said he had instructed the officials to take strict action against the criminals.

On the question of the Khargone riots, the DGP didn’t give an answer and he left the place in a hurry. After that he had lunch but he didn’t talk with the media.

