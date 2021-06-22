Ratlam: Special covid vaccination session for international travelers on June 23 at New Collectorate office

Ratlam: Special vaccination session for international travellers will be held at the New Collectorate office from 10AM to 5 PM on June 23.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said that in the special vaccination session those travelling for educational, employment, sports and will be vaccinated if have taken their first dose 28 days ago or more.

He said that beneficiaries must get their documents verified at the office of project officer District Urban Develoment Agency. He said that earlier the special session was scheduled for Tuesday but due to some technical issues it has been postponed for Wednesday.

An official press release said that Palsoda village 1,073 while in Delanput village 920 people were vaccinated. These villages will soon achieve cent per cent vaccination target, it stated.