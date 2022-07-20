e-Paper Get App

Ratlam: Railway traffic on Mumbai-Delhi route restarted

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Railway traffic on the Mumbai-Delhi railway route disrupted due to derailment of a goods train between Manga Mahudi – Limkehda railway station under the Ratlam rail division was restarted at 6.35 am.

Acording to railway information, first the down line of the Ratlam-Godhra route was restarted with speed restrictions and the up line was restarted at 3 PM today. First train to pass on the down line was 09013 Udhana –Banaras special express while on the up line the first train to pass was 19020 Haridwar-Bandra terminus Dehradun Express.

Nonetheless, cancellation, rescheduling and short termination of the trains continued today also which were to pass through affected sections. As per railway information ten trains have been cancelled, five trains have been rescheduled and three trains were short terminated.

