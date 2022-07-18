Ratlam: Goods train derails, disrupts rail traffic

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A goods train derailed near Mangal Mahudi railway station in Gujarat's Dahod district on Monday causing disruption in rail traffic movement.

Sixteen compartments of the goods train derailed between Mangal Mahudi - Limkheda stations because of which power supply was damaged. The derailment disrupted trains running between Mumbai and Delhi.

According to railway sources, a goods train from Vadodara was heading north when the derailment happened, the wheels of some compartments got detached and broke. As the coaches piled upon each other, the overhead electric supply line was damaged.

Western Railway (WR) through its Twitter handle informed commuters that some 27 passenger trains have been diverted. Trains from Delhi were diverted in the Ratlam- Chittorgarh-Ajmer Palanpur- Ahmedabad - Vadodara route. Trains from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Chhayapuri- Ahmedabad- Palanpur- Ajmer-Jaipur and onwards.

Ratlam Divisional Operational Manager Ajay Thakur said that, "The accident occurred around 12.30 am. 16 compartments got derailed and teams have started work to restore lines. I am hopeful that by evening at least one line (track) will be restored, and after trial, we will be able to use the track."

Prakash Butani, General Manager, Western Railway also reached the accident spot along with senior WR officials.

Earlier, Ratlam rail division officials also rushed to the spot along with the breakdown van. Railway sources said that work of total restoration of railway movement is likely to be completed by Tuesday.

Trains which were diverted include

19414 Kolkata - Ahmedabad Express

12228 Indore - Mumbai Central Express

12961 Mumbai Central - Indore Avantika Express

20915 Lingampalli - Indore Express

12952 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express

12954 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Mumbai Central August Kranti Express

11464 Jabalpur - Somnath Express

19310 Indore - Gandhi Nagar Capital Express

12926 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Express

22413 Madgaon – Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express

12956 Mumbai Central - Jaipur Express

19165 Sabarmati Express

12903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Golden Temple Mail

12421 Ahmedabad - Patna Express

Cancelled trains

12953 Mumbai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Express commencing journey on July 18 from Mumbai Central

12925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Express commencing journey from Bandra Terminus on July 18