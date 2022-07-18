e-Paper Get App

Ratlam: Goods train derails, disrupts rail traffic

Sixteen compartments of the goods train derailed between Mangal Mahudi - Limkheda stations because of which power supply was damaged. The derailment disrupted trains running between Mumbai and Delhi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 11:07 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A goods train derailed near Mangal Mahudi railway station in Gujarat's Dahod district on Monday causing disruption in rail traffic movement.

Sixteen compartments of the goods train derailed between Mangal Mahudi - Limkheda stations because of which power supply was damaged. The derailment disrupted trains running between Mumbai and Delhi.

According to railway sources, a goods train from Vadodara was heading north when the derailment happened, the wheels of some compartments got detached and broke. As the coaches piled upon each other, the overhead electric supply line was damaged.

Western Railway (WR) through its Twitter handle informed commuters that some 27 passenger trains have been diverted. Trains from Delhi were diverted in the Ratlam- Chittorgarh-Ajmer Palanpur- Ahmedabad - Vadodara route. Trains from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Chhayapuri- Ahmedabad- Palanpur- Ajmer-Jaipur and onwards.

Ratlam Divisional Operational Manager Ajay Thakur said that, "The accident occurred around 12.30 am. 16 compartments got derailed and teams have started work to restore lines. I am hopeful that by evening at least one line (track) will be restored, and after trial, we will be able to use the track."

Prakash Butani, General Manager, Western Railway also reached the accident spot along with senior WR officials.

Earlier, Ratlam rail division officials also rushed to the spot along with the breakdown van. Railway sources said that work of total restoration of railway movement is likely to be completed by Tuesday.

Trains which were diverted include

19414 Kolkata - Ahmedabad Express

12228 Indore - Mumbai Central Express

12961 Mumbai Central - Indore Avantika Express

20915 Lingampalli - Indore Express

12952 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express

12954 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Mumbai Central August Kranti Express

11464 Jabalpur - Somnath Express

19310 Indore - Gandhi Nagar Capital Express

12926 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Express

22413 Madgaon – Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express

12956 Mumbai Central - Jaipur Express

19165 Sabarmati Express

12903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Golden Temple Mail

12421 Ahmedabad - Patna Express

Cancelled trains

12953 Mumbai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Express commencing journey on July 18 from Mumbai Central

12925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Express commencing journey from Bandra Terminus on July 18

Read Also
Ratlam: 'Chaiwali' becomes sarpanch of tribal village
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreRatlam: Goods train derails, disrupts rail traffic

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City to see low rainfall for next 10 days, temperature may rise

Mumbai updates: City to see low rainfall for next 10 days, temperature may rise

Thane: State govt approves Rs 5 crore for 3 disco fountains

Thane: State govt approves Rs 5 crore for 3 disco fountains

Maharashtra: Seven electric bikes gutted in fire at e-bike shop in Pune

Maharashtra: Seven electric bikes gutted in fire at e-bike shop in Pune

COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 26 cases of Omicron BA.5 variant, 13 of BA 2.75

COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 26 cases of Omicron BA.5 variant, 13 of BA 2.75

Mumbai: Friendship over tea costs 68-yr-old retired BEST official Rs 22 lakh

Mumbai: Friendship over tea costs 68-yr-old retired BEST official Rs 22 lakh