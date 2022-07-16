Ratlam: 'Chaiwali' becomes sarpanch of tribal village

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Sarvan village has elected Shambhudibai Bhabhar who runs a tea stall on the bypass as its sarpanch. Her victory from this tribal village has become the talk of the area as the 'Chai bechane wali' has become sarpanch mainly based on her individual campaigning.

She defeated her nearest rival Sohan bai by a margin of six votes. As per information reaching here, the new sarpanch reached the electorate with new plans of development and promised to make available basic facilities in the village and succeeded in convincing them.

A good number of people participated in her victory procession that was taken out in the village. Sarvan is a tribal village with a population of about 5 thousand on the Ratlam-Banswara road and about 12 KM away from Sailana tehsil headquarter.

Meanwhile, results of the elected members of the 16 wards of the district panchayat have been announced. The following have been elected: Arti Jat, Satyanarain Patidar, Nathulal Gamad, Leela Munia, Rukmanibai Malviya, Rani†

Pitlia, Uma Paliwal, Nirmala Gurjar, Mahendra Singh, Lala bai, Rajesh Bharawa, DP Dhakad, BC Sharadkumar Dodiyar, Maida Nandi, Keshuram Ninama and Champa Maida.

The district panchayat president post is reserved for an ST woman. Seven BJP candidates, two Independents including one rebel BJP candidate, three Congress and four JAYAS candidates have won the district panchayat elections. District BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera has claimed that BJP is going to form the board in the district panchayat in a press release issued today.