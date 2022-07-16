Indore: Several students take CUET (UG) exam in city

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many students took Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)], a gateway to after-school courses offered by 90 universities - including all central universities and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya - which started on Friday.

The exam is being conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in an online window from July 15 to August 20 (excluding the days of other undergraduate examinations) at different examination centres located in 500 cities, including Indore, across India and 10 cities outside India.

The CUET (UG) has been scheduled for approximately 14.90 lakh candidates, with approximately 8.10 lakh candidates taking the exam in the first slot and approximately 6.80 lakh candidates in the second slot.

The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities.

DAVV is the only university in the state that is participating in CUET (UG) for filling around 1500 seats lying vacant in nearly 25 after-school courses.

Read Also Indore: ABVP activists create ruckus at DAVV as Yoga paper printed only in Hindi