Indore: ABVP activists create ruckus at DAVV as Yoga paper printed only in Hindi

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A day after mistakes in the English language paper, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Friday delivered another blunder in Yoga subject paper prompting ABVP activists to create a ruckus on the RNT Marg campus of the university.

The situation had become so bad due to the demonstration by ABVP activists that the university administration had to call the police, only to see things taking a turn for the worse.

Heated exchanges and pushing and shoving took place between the activists and police as the former tried to force their entry into VC’s office.

On Friday, students of BBA and BCA went to write Yoga and Environment papers. When they got the Yoga question paper, many students were taken aback as it was only in the Hindi language.

They lodged their complaint with superintendents of exam centres who conveyed the same to the examination department of DAVV, but to no avail.

On learning about this mistake in the paper, ABVP leader Ghanshyam Patel alongwith many activists reached the university's RNT Marg campus and raised slogans against university authorities.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain met ABVP activists and admitted to the mistake, and promised remedial steps. But the activists kept on questioning why mistakes were taking place so frequently. They entered into a heated exchange with the VC, following which she left for her chamber in a huff.

Irked by the VC’s move, activists of ABVP tried to force their entry into the administrative building of the university, but police stalled their way. The activists somehow entered the building by pushing the police aside. However, they could not reach the VC as the gate to her chamber was locked. The activists also had a heated exchange with the police personnel who asked them to get down from the stairs leading towards the VC’s chamber.

Jain again came out of her chamber to meet the enraged activists and told them that the university was going to take steps in the interests of students. Though the activists were still annoyed, they streamed out of the building.

Examination controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that the examination committee had prepared the subject of Yoga only in the Hindi language. “Some students have informed us that they had learnt Yoga subject in the English language in colleges. “A special exam will be conducted for students who have to give the paper again,” he said bringing the issue to an end.