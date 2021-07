RATLAM RAIL DIVISION: 16 passenger trains set to resume between August 9 and 12

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam rail division will resume 16 passenger trains between August 9 to August 12. All these trains will run as unreserved trains but passengers will have to follow Covid -19 related protocol and SOP, informed a railway press release.

Train No 9345 Ratlam ñ Bhilwara special passenger, train No 9389 Dr Ambedkar Nagar ñRatlam special passenger, train No 9347 Ratlam ñ Dr Ambedkar Nagar special passenger, train No 9507 Indore - Ujjain special passenger, train No 9553 Nagda - Ujjain special passenger, train No 9554 Ujjain - Nagda special passenger.

The trains which will resume operation from August 10 includes, train No 9346 Bhilwara - Ratlam special passenger, train No 9390 Ratlam ñ Dr Ambedkar Nagar special passenger, train No 9348 Ratlam ñ Dr Ambedkar Nagar special passenger, train No 9518 Ujjain - Nagda special passenger, train No 9545 Ratlam-Nagda special passenger, train No 9546 Nagda-Ratlam special passenger, train No 9341 Nagda-Bina special passenger.

The following trains will resume its journey from August 11 includes, train No 9517 Nagda-Ujjain special passenger, train No 9342 Bina-Nagda special passenger and train No 9506 Ujjain-Indore special passenger will resume its journey from August 12.