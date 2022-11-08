Ratlam: Prizes distribution function to mark State Foundation Day celebration

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District-level prize distribution and felicitation programme was held on the evening of Monday on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations.

While speaking MP Guman Singh Damor said that MP has become a developed state now under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. MLA Chetanya Kashyap also lauded the progress made by the state under the leadership of CM Chouhan.

Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey besides mentioning the progress of the state also made mention of young musician Siddharth Kashyap whose musical band has recently given a musical presentation in Doha (Qatar) at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

MLA Dilip Makwana and mayor of Ratlam city Prahalad Patel also spoke on this occasion. District collector Narendra Suryavanhi, SP Abhishek Tiwari, district administration officials and political leaders were also present. The programme was conducted by poet and writer Ashish Dashottar. In the programme, school students presented cultural programmes.

Earlier on Monday noon talking to media persons, musician Siddharth Kashyap said that giving a musical presentation with his band,' Perfect Amalgamation', in the celebrations of FIFA 2022 fulfilled one of his dreams.

He said that the band gave a presentation in the main stadium of Lusail (Qatar) and has a sitting capacity of 80,000 people. He said that the band has 10 members and of them, four members belonged to Madhya Pradesh.

This is to mention that Lusail is a football stadium owned by the Qatar Football Association and the stadium is located about 23 km north of Doha. Lusail stadium was inaugurated on September 9 where the final game of the 2022 FIFA World cup will be held.

