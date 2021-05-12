Ratlam: Now, Covid negative report must for milk vendors in city, sample collection on May 13-14

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The milk vendors who have received negative RT-PCR test report will only be allowed to supply milk in the town from Saturday.

District administration on Wednesday stated that milk vendors, RO water suppliers, gas cylinder delivery persons and petrol pump staff will have to undergo Covid test for which their swab samples will be collected on May 13-14 in Lokendra Talkies premises.

Ratlam city SDM Abhishek Gehlot said sample collection of grocery and fruit delivery people has been completed. From Saturday, every milk vendor will have to show a negative report message while undertaking milk delivery.