Ratlam: Noncompliant officials, locals add to Ratlam administration woes

RATLAM: After spurt in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, a meeting of the Crisis Management Group of Covid-19 was held on Tuesday to discuss various issues pertaining to prevention from the Covid-19.
District administration is concerned as it has failed to achieve cent per cent Covid-19 vaccination and on the other hand locals, too, have become complacent in following Covid-19 norms.
On Monday evening two cases were found in city. But, experts here have cautioned that immediate steps have been to be taken to tackle the reemergence of Covid-19 as it has happened in Maharashtra.
Despite the directives of the administration many of the revenue department employees have so far not availed even the first vaccination of Covid-19. This has forced the district administration to reissue directives that all such persons should be brought to the vaccination centre for administering jabs.
Official information said that 251 revenue department employees of Ratlam city and Ratlam rural have not undergone vaccination so far.
In Alote all the revenue employees have undergone vaccination while most of the tehsils have failed to meet their targets of the first phase of vaccination in the district.