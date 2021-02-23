Ratlam: Noncompliant officials, locals add to Ratlam administration woes

RATLAM: After spurt in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, a meeting of the Crisis Management Group of Covid-19 was held on Tuesday to discuss various issues pertaining to prevention from the Covid-19.

District administration is concerned as it has failed to achieve cent per cent Covid-19 vaccination and on the other hand locals, too, have become complacent in following Covid-19 norms.

On Monday evening two cases were found in city. But, experts here have cautioned that immediate steps have been to be taken to tackle the reemergence of Covid-19 as it has happened in Maharashtra.