Madhya Pradesh: Running of the electric locos of Ratlam rail division flagged-off by Union rail minister Peeyush Goyal

Ratlam: Union railway minister Peeyush Goyal flagged-off running of the electric locos on the completion of work of electrification of the railway track between Ratlam-Chittaurgarh rail section of Ratlam rail division through video conferencing on Sunday. The programme was held at platform No 2 of Ratlam railway station.

Member of parliament from Ratlam Guman Singh Damor was also present at Ratlam railway station in the program at the time of inauguration and flagging of the train.