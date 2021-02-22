Madhya Pradesh: Running of the electric locos of Ratlam rail division flagged-off by Union rail minister Peeyush Goyal

Ratlam: Union railway minister Peeyush Goyal flagged-off running of the electric locos on the completion of work of electrification of the railway track between Ratlam-Chittaurgarh rail section of Ratlam rail division through video conferencing on Sunday. The programme was held at platform No 2 of Ratlam railway station.
Member of parliament from Ratlam Guman Singh Damor was also present at Ratlam railway station in the program at the time of inauguration and flagging of the train.
A railway press release informed that the work of electrification of the Ratlam-Chittaurgarh section was completed within a period of 18 months with the cost of Rs 205 crore.
Running of the trains now on the electric traction between Ratlam-Chittaurgarh section will yield many advantages including an increase in the speed of the trains, no need of a change of locos at Ratlam railway station, direct rail connectivity due to electric locos on the electrified broad gauge lines of the country.