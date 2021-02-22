Madhya Pradesh: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged for 2nd consecutive day

New Delhi/ Bhopal: Amid pressure to check the fuel price rise, oil marketing companies on Monday decided to keep petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Monday for the second consecutive day. Accordingly, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 90.58 a litre and diesel Rs 80.97 a litre in the national capital.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel price remained stable after rising for 12 consecutive days till Saturday. During this phase of price rise (in the last 12 days since February 9), the price has gone up by Rs 3.63 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.84 a litre in Delhi.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country. In Mumbai, petrol price is just Rs 3 per litre short (Rs 97 a litre) of touching the three digit mark of Rs 100 per litre for the very first time ever. Diesel price in the city is closing on Rs 90 a litre (Rs 88.06 a litre).

In all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre. Premium petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra a few days back. The steady fuel price has followed the softening of global oil prices (both product and crude) in the last few days.