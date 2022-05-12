Ratlam: Married couple ties knot again to avail benefit of Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam district witnessed a bizarre incident, where a married couple and parents of a daughter availed the benefit of Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana.

Couples availed of the benefit of the scheme three years after they solemnised their nikah. They once again entered into the nikah during a government programme to avail of the benefit for the same.

As the real story came to the fore, district collector Kumar Purshottam ordered a probe into the matter and entrusted responsibilities to the deputy director of social justice Sandhya Sharma.

The matter was reported at Bajana village, situated about 48 kilometres away from Ratlam district headquarters, where Simran entered into the nikah with Saddam alias Shahrukh, a resident of Sidhi Mohalla, Bajna in 2016. A year later, the couple had a daughter from their nikah and they availed of the benefit of Ladli Laxmi Yojana on December 22, 2017 according to the norms.

Meanwhile, on June 27, 2019, the couple furnished bogus information to avail the benefit of Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana. They declared themselves unmarried and once again solemnised nikah in 2019. After their nikah, the couple got Rs 48,000 in their Bajana situated Bank of India’s account.

Department sources claimed that the matter came to the fore after verifying the records of how many people availed the benefit of state government ambitious schemes meant for the poor people and daughters.

During preliminary verification, officials found that the couple first availed the benefit of Ladli Laxmi Yojana on December 22, 2017, for their new-born daughter and nearly two-year later they availed the benefit of Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana. It was enough for local officials to alert their seniors sitting in the district headquarters.

There was a ripple among many after the department probe began into the matter. Locals claimed that if the department conducted a proper investigation, many such cases could be revealed in Bajana Janpad. According to reports, not only locals but also officials allow many married couples to remarry in government programmes to achieve their target and avail the benefit of Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana which is against the norms.

Meanwhile, when contacted the department of social justice, deputy director, Sandhya Sharma has said that this is a grave matter and an investigation has been started. For investigation, the chief executive officer of Bajna janpad has been asked to submit a report within a fortnight. After that action will be taken on a merit basis.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 03:43 PM IST