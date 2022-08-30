Ratlam: 'Manager MPRDC to face action if accident takes place on identified black spots'

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): If any road accident takes place on the already identified 11 black spots in the district then an FIR will be registered against the Manager MPRDC and action will be taken against all other responsible persons. This decision was taken by the District Road Safety Committee(DRSC) presided over by MP Guman Singh Damor.

According to information, in the meeting, MP Damor expressed serious concern about the laxity shown by the officials despite directions given during the DRSC meeting in May about rectifying the black spot identified in the district so as to avoid accidents.

In the meeting, MP Damor again issued directions that immediate actions should be taken to check the road accidents at the identified black spots. Salakhedi(Ratlam) located black spot has been identified where the maximum number of road accidents have occurred in the last few months. Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey also expressed serious concern over the road accidents and not taking concrete measures to check them.

Mayor Prahalad Patel raised the issue of creating multi-level parking in Ratlam city area for which he said that soon an appropriate place will be selected. District collector Narendra Suryavanshi said that soon vegetable selling places will be finalised for Ratlam city. DSP traffic Rai informed in the meeting that according to the plan parking places are proposed to come up at the Chandani chowk circle, Excise compound and nearby Amrit SagarTalab. Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana, District Panchayat president Lalabai, BJP district unit president Rajendrasingh Lunera, SP Abhishek Tiwari and district transport officer Deepak Majhi were also present in the meeting.

Read Also Ratlam: Maharshi Aurobindo remembered on birth anniversary