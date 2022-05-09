Ratlam: Lecture on philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya organised

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad Ratlam unit organised a lecture session to mark the Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti celebrations here.

The speakers highlighted the crucial role played by Adi Shankaracharya in consolidating the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta. Main speakers were Dandi Swami Atmanandji Saraswati Maharaj of Sringeri Math of Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth, Raj Rajeshwari Muni of Harihar Udasin Akhada, Pundit Sanjay Shivshankar Dave of Vidhik Jagrati Gyan Vigyan Peeth.

Parishad vice president Vibhash Upadhyay was the chief guest, while member MIDH committee Ashok Patidar presided over the programme.† Addressing the gathering, Upadhyay said that ëShankar Vyakhyanmalaí is being organised under Ekatma Parva at 313 development blocs of MP. Parishad district coordinator Ratnesh Vijayvargiya introduced the lecture subject.

Saloni Pavecha conducted the programme, while Punit Bhardwaj of Mehandikui Balaji Jan Kalyan Nyas gave vote of thanks.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:58 PM IST