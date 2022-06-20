Ratlam: Janpad panchayat candidate booked for using loudspeaker without permission

Representative Picture |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A janpad panchayat candidate from ward no 4 under Alot janpad has been recently booked for use of loudspeakers as a part of the election campaign for the upcoming local body election without obtaining prior permission.

According to further details, Kailash Singh Gurjar who is a candidate from ward no 4, has been campaigning for the forthcoming elections. He was passing through Karadiya Village in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district with loudspeakers atop a four-wheeler blaring election messages when an on-duty police officer sought to look at the permission documents.

Gurjar and his driver were booked as he failed to furnish the documents and the vehicle was seized by the Barkheda police. Elections for local bodies are to be held in Alot and Tal region during the first phase of much-delayed three-tier Panchayat polls.

