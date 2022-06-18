Ratlam: BJP leader booked for violating model code

Representative Picture |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of local body elections, two cases have been registered for violation of the model code of conduct here in Ratlam.

According to details, BJP leader Seema Tank along with supporters held a public rally at the MLA's residence without obtaining prior permission in violation of the model code of conduct.

Hence, a case has been registered against Tank and supporters under Section 188 of the IPC. Similarly, two persons named Girish Sharma and Bhupendra Singh Gaur have been booked under Section 181 of IPC in the wake of a crowd gathering at Sailana Bus stand.

According to the details, disappointed over ticket distribution by the party, former councillor Seema Tank and supporters took out a rally to MLA Chaitnya Kashyap’s residence. After reaching his residence, protestors demonstrated and raised slogans against the party.