Ratlam: 'Ensure continuous supply of diesel and petrol'

Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous supply of diesel and petrol must be ensured in the district and information about the stock reaching reserve level should be communicated to the district supplies officer immediately in writing.

A meeting of the petrol pump owners was organised today by the district administration in which collector Narendra Suryavanshi also directed that in view of the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections and civic body elections, regular supplies of petrol and diesel must be ensured.

He directed that each petrol pump will have to keep a reserve stock of 1,000 litres of petrol and 2,000 litres of diesel.

HPCL sales officer Sandeep Goswami informed in the meeting that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel, though a 40 per cent increase in demand has been witnessed in June this year compared to consumption in June last year.

Demand at IOCL, BPCL and HPCL petrol pumps have increased due to the non-supply of petrol and diesel by private oil companies to their petrol pumps. IOCL sales officer Gajendra Maliwad informed that in Ratlam district supply of petrol and diesel is done through Bangrod (Ratlam) terminal and there is no shortage of petrol and diesel nor of supply. District administration officers and officials of the oil supplies companies were present.