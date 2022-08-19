e-Paper Get App

Ratlam: IPCA donates Rs 1.09-cr for construction of five ponds under Amrit Sarovar Scheme

IPCA Ratlam unit head Dinesh Siyal handed over the fund transfer letter to the district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi on Friday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): IPCA Laboratories Limited has given Rs 1.09 crore for the construction of five sarovars in the rural area of the district under the “Amrit Sarovar” Scheme.

On this occasion vice president of IPCA Manoj Kumar Mittal was also present. According to information, IPCA Ratlam has made this contribution as per the Company Social Responsibility (CSR) concept.

Siyal informed that by the funds would be used to construct ponds in village Semlipada (Julwania), Burdhara (Lalguwadi), Junapada (Simlawada), Nayapura(Simlawada) and KarmadiKodra(Dholka) which will give benefit to a large number of farmers and villagers.

Construction of the ponds will also enhance the water table and beautify the area thus attracting tourists, he further added.

