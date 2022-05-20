Ratlam: 'Improper planning root cause of water shortage in City'

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Lack of proper planning is the main cause of disruption in water supply in the city as there is no shortage of water or of resources with the Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC).

This was stated by the district collector and administrator of Ratlam Municipal Corporation Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi while reviewing the water supply situation in Ratlam city. Suryavanshi warned that the ward-in-charge will face action if a water crisis is found in his ward.

According to a press release of RMC, Suryavanshi reviewed the availability of water, RMC resources, existing tube wells, hand pumps and ward wise demand for water. He said that lack of planning appeared to be the main cause of the water crisis in the city particularly in the outer areas. He said that Sailana road and Karmadi road areas were facing a huge water crisis and therefore the gap between demand and supply should be filled up. He stressed the need of increasing the number of water tankers for the areas facing water scarcity RMC commissioner Somnath Jharia gave detailed information about the water availability and demand in the city areas.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:39 PM IST