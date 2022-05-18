Ratlam: Bhoomi pujan for Ratlam Transport Nagar performed

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development is taking place at a rapid pace in the state. The concept initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being followed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to develop the state. This was stated by district incharge Minister O P S Bhadoria at the bhoomi pujan of Transport Nagar (cost Rs 3,116 Lakh ), construction of a four-lane road (cost Rs 243 lakh)and cement concrete roads (cost Rs 94 lakh) done virtually by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the programme, Rs 87 lakh were distributed among the PM Awas beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Chetanya Kashyap claimed that the city is witnessing all-round development. He mentioned a number of works to be completed in the city in the coming days. Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana, district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi, SP Abhishek Tiwari, BJP leaders and district administration officials were present. Ashish Dashottar conducted the programme while RMC commissioner Somnath Jharia gave the vote of thanks.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:35 PM IST