Ratlam: Civic polls on July 6 and 13, voting for RMC on July 13

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Civic body elections will be held in two phases in Ratlam district. In the first phase, polling will take place for Alot and Taal municipal councils on July 6, while in the second phase polling will take place for Ratlam Municipal Corporation, Jaora Municipality, Namli Municipal Council, Piploda Municipal Council, Barawada and Dhamnod Municipal Council on July 13.

Nomination papers will be received from June 11 to June 18. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on June 20 while the last date of withdrawal will be June 22.

District collector and district election officer Narendra Suryavanshi today told to media persons that a total of 3,26,291 voters will exercise their franchise in the civic body elections which include 1,62,302 female voters. There will be 435 polling booths in the district for the civic body elections including 90 sensitive and 37 most sensitive polling booths.

A total of 2,100 employees will be posted for the elections. He said that the counting of votes will take place for the first phase of elections on July 17 and for the second phase on July 18.

Meanwhile, efforts to create awareness among voters about the importance of taking part in polling have also commenced. A play written by Ashish Dasottar was staged at the Government school of excellence based on the theme of the importance of voting in elections.