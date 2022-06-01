Indore: RTO determines 52 e-rickshaw routes, sends recommendations for approval

Representative Photo | FPJ Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following an appeal by the traffic police, the regional transport officer is going to send a recommendation to the transport department and state government for fixing the routes of e-rickshaws in the city. The Regional Transport Office has determined 52 routes for e-rickshaws but the decision on finalising and implementing the routes will be done by the state government.

“According to the demand of the traffic police, we’ve determined as many as 52 routes for the e-rickshaws plying in the city. We’ll send the recommendation to the government and they will take the final decision in this matter as we couldn’t finalise it,” RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi said.

The transport authorities are also going to fix the fares of e-rickshaws soon as their number is increasing, while permits for e-rickshaws will be issued by the RTO. Officials have sent the recommendations for notification being published as it could be implemented only after this.

According to the data of the RTO, Indore, more than 2,805 e-rickshaws are registered in the city and these can ply anywhere without norms and fixed routes.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) had written to the regional transport officer to decide the routes of e-rickshaws in the city as e-rickshaws run everywhere in the city without any restrictions as their routes are not fixed.

DCP (Traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain had said that most of the e-rickshaws could be seen in the busiest places in the city, such as Rajwada, as their routes had not been decided. Due to this, the traffic police cannot take action against e-rickshaw drivers. After route determination, they can run only along fixed routes.