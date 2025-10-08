MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Statewide Doctors’ Protest Over Paediatrician’s Arrest | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The arrest of senior paediatrician Dr Praveen Soni in connection with the Coldrif cough syrup tragedy in Chhindwara has sparked widespread outrage among Madhya Pradesh’s medical fraternity.

On Wednesday, doctors across government and private hospitals wore black bands while on duty, condemning what they termed an “unjust and hasty” action.

Major associations including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers’ Association (MPMOA), Progressive Medical Teachers’ Association (PMTA) and the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) held a unified protest demanding Dr Soni’s release and immediate withdrawal of the FIR.

They warned of a statewide shutdown of Outpatient Departments (OPDs) from Wednesday night if their demands were ignored.

Doctors cited the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in Jacob Mathew vs State of Punjab (2005), emphasising that a doctor cannot be held criminally liable without expert confirmation of gross negligence. “Action against Dr Soni is unjust. No proper investigation was done before declaring him guilty,” said medical officer Dr Pravin Jadia.

The PMTA’s memorandum to chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav pointed out that forensic reports confirmed 48.6% diethylene glycol (DEG) — a toxic industrial solvent — in Coldrif syrup manufactured by Shri Sant Pharmaceuticals. The association held the pharmaceutical firm and the Food and Drug Administration responsible for failing to prevent the tragedy, which resulted in the death of 23 children due to acute kidney failure.

Meanwhile, in Indore, CMHO Dr Madhav Hasani confirmed that seven inspection teams have been deployed to check cough syrup supplies and collect samples for laboratory testing.

The teams inspected wholesale depots and medical stores at Pipliyahana, Bhanwarkuan, Dewas Naka and Dawa Bazar. Officials also verified that no stock of Coldrif syrup was found in Indore, though samples of other brands like Nestro DX were collected for testing.