Ratlam: BJP starts preparations for civic polls

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has commenced its preparations for the ensuing panchayat and civic body elections. District media in-charge of BJP Arun Rao on Saturday informed that an important meeting of the party would be held on May 22 at Rangoli Sabhagrih in which district in-charge for civic body elections Sonu Gehlot (Ujjain) and district in-charge for panchayat elections Yashpal Singh Sisodia, MLA (Mandsaur would be especially present.

He said that the meeting would be attended by prominent leaders of BJP in the district including MP and MLAs, district office bearers , various cells' office bearers etc.

Meanwhile, a party press release also informed that BJP workers expressed their happiness on the restoration of the reservation for the backward class for the ensuing civic body and panchayat elections.

Rao informed that party workers assembled at the Alkapuri corner to express their happiness and express their gratitude towards Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for taking initiatives for the restoration of backward reservation. Party workers also burnt firecrackers to show their happiness.

Later addressing the workers, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that credit goes to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for taking timely actions to ensure that backward class reservation was made possible for the ensuing civic body and panchayat elections and alleged that the Congress had created obstacles in the way of of the reservation.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 09:24 PM IST