Ratlam: 60-bed corona ward inaugurated with 70 oxygen concentrators

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A new ward of 60 beds set up at Government Medical College (GMC) Covid-19 hospital became operational here on Tuesday. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap inaugurated the ward.

Chetanya Kashyap Foundation (CKF) has provided imported oxygen concentrators worth Rs 70 lakh for the new ward.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashyap said new ward will benefit corona patients as more numbers of positive patients can be treated. He said 70 oxygen concentrators of capacity of 10 litres each have been imported. The imported oxygen concentrator generates oxygen from air itself.

“New oxygen plant of PSA Technology costing Rs 1.02 crore will be installed at hospital by next week,” he added.

Kashyap said GMC Covid-19 hospital is playing an important role in fighting Covid and in providing medical facilities to corona patients but waiting period has increased due to rise in cases.

With addition of 60 new beds from Tuesday, the total capacity of oxygen supported beds at the GMC Covid-19 hospital has gone up to 410. “The total bed capacity of GMC will now be of 510 beds,” Kashyap added.

District Collector Gopalchandra Dad, SP Gaurav Tiwari, Dean GMC Dr Jitendra Gupta, RSS Vibhag Karyavah Ashutosh Sharma, district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera and other party office bearers were present on the occasion.