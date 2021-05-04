282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators from Kuwait arrives in India

New Delhi: A shipment of 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies from Kuwaiti reached India on Tuesday to help the country fight the second wave of coronavirus.

Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed gratitude to Kuwait for this gesture and said it would deepen fraternal ties of friendship between the two countries.

"Deepening our fraternal ties of friendship. Thank Kuwait for shipment of 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies that arrived today," Bagchi tweeted.