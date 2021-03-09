Ratlam: 11,000 sanitary pads distributed on initiative of 17-year-old daughter of hostel owner

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): About 11,000 sanitary pads were distributed free of cost here on Monday, which created record of sorts on International Women’s Day. The sanitary pads were distributed from mobile chariot on an initiative of 17-year-old girl Khushi Patidar.

Retired IAS officer Suraj Damor and district panchayat president Parmesh Maida were present. A Vajra Kirtiman certificate was given in presence of district collector Gopalchandra Dad, SP Gaurav Tiwari, additional collector Jamuna Bhide and BJP leaders Sangeeta Charel, Seema Tank, Padma Jaiswal.

Speaking on the occasion, Suraj Damor said it is important that women stay healthy. “Sanitary pad vending machines will be installed at different places in near future,” he added. Khushi Patidar, who is daughter of Om Sai Ram Hostel owner, said that when she talked to girl hostlers, she found that most of them did not have sanitary pads. It was then she decided to distribute them for free on International Women’s Day.

“Recently, when my father told me to purchase bicycle, I told him to make 11,000 sanitary pads available for girls and my father (Rajendra Patidar) immediately agreed,” Khushi said.