Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore creates national record for sanitary napkins, distributes over 18,000 pads

Indore: Following the decision taken at their annual event IRIS, the students of Indian Institute of Management Indore has created a national record by preparing a video chain of more than 1000 participants passing a sanitary pad.

They have received the certificate from India Book of Records. Roughly half of the women population, about 26% of the global population, are of reproductive age. More than 800 million women are menstruating on a particular day. On an average, a woman menstruates for about 7 years during her lifetime. Globally, 2.3 billion people lack basic sanitation services and in least developed countries only 27% of the population has a hand-washing facility with water and soap at home. Talking about periods or holding a sanitary napkin is still a taboo.

This year, IIM Indore students had decided to take a bold step and break this taboo, create awareness about menstrual hygiene and normalise periods, with their initiative #LetsTalkPeriods.

The team also conducted a distribution drive, collaborating with Indore based NGO Manasa. Taking a step ahead, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai through his NGO Samagat; Shanu Mehta, IIM Indore visiting faculty and founder of NGO Arthsangini, donated 18,200 sanitary pads.