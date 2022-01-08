Ratalm: 8-year-old girl succumbs to dog bite

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old girl succumbed to dog bite in Rampuria gram panchayat, Ratlam on Saturday.

The girl was identified as Maya and the dog bit her a week ago. Maya’s family member said that Maya was playing outside her home and a stray dog suddenly came and bit her.

After that the family members immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. She got her primary treatment and returned home. Later, when the health condition of the girl deteriorated, she was admitted to the district hospital where she died during her ongoing treatment.

According to reports, there are various incidents of dog bites reported in the district in the past few days. Ratlam is at number two position in the case of dog biting in the state.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 06:57 PM IST