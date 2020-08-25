Ramesh Bariya Fake encounter: Justice finally prevailed, say parents as cops get life imprisonment

Thandla: ‘It was a long struggle, but justice finally prevailed’, first reaction of victim Ramesh’s family members after district and session court sentenced life imprisonment to two constables involved in the fake encounter.

Court of judge Rajesh Gupta delivered judgement after two constables – Dhirendra Mandloi and Ratan Singh Barela found guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

Thandla prosecution media in charge Varsha Jain informed that the incident took place on July 2, 2007, more than a 13-year back when Mandloi and Barela shot one Ramesh near Chotta Puliya Square and fled towards Meghnagar.

Jain informed that Titu and others who witnessed the barbaric incident lodged complaint at Meghnagar police station and based on their statements, Meghnagar police produced challan before the court.

Jain added that on July 2, 2007 when one Ramesh Bariya and his wife Vesabai and Sobhan Bariya, all resident of Mehendi Kheda moving from Meghnagar to Jhayada on the motorcycle following Titu, Katiya, Jelu and Pema Vasuniya on other motorcycle saw two police constables chasing one unidentified person. After reaching Chotta Puliya square, one constable took out his duty revolver and shot him.

As soon as Ramesh fell on the ground, both the constables fled from the spot.

Titu and others who witnessed the incident rushed towards the him and checked whether he is alive or dead. They informed his family members who identified him as Ramesh, a resident of Jhayada village.

Later, Titu and victim’s family members rushed to the Meghnagar police station and lodged their complaint. During investigation, Titu identified accused constables as Dhirendra Mandloi and Ratan Singh Barela.

After more than 13 years of trial, court based on statements of witnesses and other evidences found both the constables guilty and sentenced them of life imprisonment. Court also slapped fine of Rs 1,000 on them.