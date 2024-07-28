 Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh Launches Olympiad For Students Of Class 2-8; All Collectors Instructed To Encourage Students To Participate
This Olympiad aims to engage students from the 2024-25 academic session with the cultural, geographical, and historical contexts of the state, nation, and world.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh Launches Olympiad For Students Of Class 2-8; All Collectors Instructed To Encourage Students To Participate | Photo: Pixabay (Representational Photo)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has instructed all district’s collectors to encourage the students of classes 2 to 8 to register online for the upcoming Olympiad. Registration, which began on July 25, can be done on the RSKMP portal and will remain open until August 20.

This Olympiad aims to engage students from the 2024-25 academic session with the cultural, geographical, and historical contexts of the state, nation, and world. It also includes contemporary general knowledge and subjects such as Hindi, English, Science, and Mathematics.

The competition is designed to develop leadership skills, foster a spirit of competition, enhance expression, and spark interest in various subjects.

