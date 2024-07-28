Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh Launches Olympiad For Students Of Class 2-8; All Collectors Instructed To Encourage Students To Participate | Photo: Pixabay (Representational Photo)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has instructed all district’s collectors to encourage the students of classes 2 to 8 to register online for the upcoming Olympiad. Registration, which began on July 25, can be done on the RSKMP portal and will remain open until August 20.

This Olympiad aims to engage students from the 2024-25 academic session with the cultural, geographical, and historical contexts of the state, nation, and world. It also includes contemporary general knowledge and subjects such as Hindi, English, Science, and Mathematics.

The competition is designed to develop leadership skills, foster a spirit of competition, enhance expression, and spark interest in various subjects.

First phase to be held at the Jan Shiksha Kendra level in September

The first phase of the Olympiad will be held at the Jan Shiksha Kendra level in September, followed by the second phase at the district level in November. At the primary level, each government primary school will select three students from each class (classes 2 to 5) to participate in the Olympiad and Word Power Championship. For the secondary level, students in classes 6 to 8 will take a single question paper at the Jan Shiksha Kendra level. The district-level competition for secondary students will be a two-day event.

The instructions emphasise that both Jan Shiksha Kendra and district-level competitions should follow the predetermined schedule. After the district-level competition, a state-level event will be organised for the selected students.

Schools are encouraged to ensure maximum student participation in the Olympiad. Detailed information about the competition can be obtained from the Jan Shiksha Kendra and the District Education Office.