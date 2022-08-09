e-Paper Get App

Rajpur: Power employees go on one-day strike

Protest Electricity (Amendment) Bill

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
article-image

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Power sector employees, Rajpur on Tuesday resorted to a one-day strike/work boycott on Tuesday in protest against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the privatisation policies of the central government.

Employee Virendra Mali said that the contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is a move towards privatisation of power distribution across the country which is already underway in a few states.

Many provisions of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, were anti-employees and if enacted, it would have adverse consequences on citizens, and farmers. Through the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, the central government wants to give an opportunity to private companies.

He also cited that it works against farmers in states like MP which have given them subsidised power for agricultural purposes.

Read Also
Rajpur: Voters' names missing from electoral list
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreRajpur: Power employees go on one-day strike

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC to widen drains in Andheri subway to avoid waterlogging

Mumbai: BMC to widen drains in Andheri subway to avoid waterlogging

Independence Day celebration in Mumbai: Heritage structures, locations will be illuminated in three...

Independence Day celebration in Mumbai: Heritage structures, locations will be illuminated in three...

Main allegations of rape are against Kedar Dighe's co-accused: Court as it grants protection from...

Main allegations of rape are against Kedar Dighe's co-accused: Court as it grants protection from...

Maharashtra cabinet: Eknath Shinde expects to hold urban development, MSRDC; Devendra Fadnavis hits...

Maharashtra cabinet: Eknath Shinde expects to hold urban development, MSRDC; Devendra Fadnavis hits...

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Opposition slams CM Eknath Shinde for induction of 'tainted'...

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Opposition slams CM Eknath Shinde for induction of 'tainted'...