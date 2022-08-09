Rajpur: Power employees go on one-day strike

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Power sector employees, Rajpur on Tuesday resorted to a one-day strike/work boycott on Tuesday in protest against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the privatisation policies of the central government.

Employee Virendra Mali said that the contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is a move towards privatisation of power distribution across the country which is already underway in a few states.

Many provisions of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, were anti-employees and if enacted, it would have adverse consequences on citizens, and farmers. Through the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, the central government wants to give an opportunity to private companies.

He also cited that it works against farmers in states like MP which have given them subsidised power for agricultural purposes.