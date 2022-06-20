Rajpur: Voters' names missing from electoral list

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Several voters in Jalgon village located just 3 Km away from Rajpur town of Barwani district complained that their names were missing from the voter list.

According to details, around 215 people complained that their data was missing from electoral rolls and it later found out that their names have been mistakenly added to the voter list of Jalkheda gram panchayat due to technical glitches. Looking for a solution, voters later approached Janpad panchayat and SDM office on June 12 to rectify the voter list, but claimed that nothing has been done in this regard even after they have pointed this out to SDM and Janpad Panchayat CEO. Agitated voters on Monday too approached the SDM office with the hope to get a chance to cast a vote.

CEO BS Chouhan said that election-related work come under the jurisdiction of SDM, whereas when SDM Vir Singh Chouhan was contacted, he said that these errors in the voter list may have arisen due to some technical glitches. The district collector has been informed about these, who has raised the issue with the SEC. As per State Election Commission, the voters' list is upgraded regularly and voters are provided with an opportunity to rectify any error in it.

