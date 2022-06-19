Rajpur: Two girls flee from their homes to marry each other

Rajpur/Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In probably the first cases reported in the rural Madhya Pradesh, two girls from Rajpur village of Barwani and Manpur village of Dhar district ran away from their homes to get married to each other.

The matter came to the fore when the father of one of the girls from Rajpur village had lodged a missing complaint. Rajpur police claimed that Manpur police in Dhar district had also received the same kind of letter, a day when another girl went missing from her home.

According to information, the 22-year-old girl from Rajpur went missing on June 13. She has left a 2-page letter for the family members. In the letter, she said that she was in love with a girl and both of them cannot think of living separately. That's why they were going to flee from the home. She asked her family members not to try to find her. Police sent the letter to the handwriting experts for verification.

Rajpur police station in charge Yashwant Badole informed that according to the statement of the girl’s family members, both the girls were cousins and they met each other a few months back at a wedding function. Later, both the girls became friends and they started chatting on social media and they fell into love. When the family members came to know about the matter, they stopped both of them from talking to each other.

Meanwhile, the police registered a missing complaint and began a search operation in the area. Badole added that the situation would be clear only after meeting with the girl.