Rajpur: 20 boxes of illicit country-made liquor and 2 beer boxes seized

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A police team seized 20 boxes of desi liquor (country-made liquor) and 2 boxes of beer being transported on a two-wheeler near Julwaniya road in Rajpur. The value of the seized liquor is Rs 6,9,160 and the two-wheeler too has been seized.

As per information, the police had got a tip-off regarding a man transporting illicit liquor and intercepted the two-wheeler along Julwaniya road stretch and found 20 boxes of illicit liquor containing and 2 boxes of beer were being transported. The driver could not furnish any documents in this regard. As a result, he has been booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

Police said the accused has been identified as Umesh Gawali (28), a native of Jabran colony in Rajpur. He was presented before the court on Thursday.

Police station-in-charge TI Yashwant Badole said that the ongoing drive against the manufacture, storage and sale of illicit liquor, gambling and other crimes, under the guidance of SDOP Padam Singh Baghel and additional superintendent of police RD Prajapati would continue further. Yashwant Badole, Souni Pratapsinh Jadhav, PR Hemraj Rane, Constable Rajkumar Anchal, Guniram Panwar, Nansingh Chauhan and other police staff played a pivotal role.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:41 PM IST