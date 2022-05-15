Rajpur: Garment showroom gutted, products worth Rs 3-cr damaged

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A three-storey garment showroom named Chandni 2 located at Cloth Market caught fire on Sunday morning. The Rajpur Fire Brigade rushed to extinguish the fire, but the fire was so severe that they had to call more fire engines from Anjad Palsud, Rajpur and Barwani. It took about three hours to control the fire. Owner Khatri Rafiq said that an estimated Rs 3-4 crore of products have been damaged in the fire.

According to locals, they saw a plume of smoke coming out of the building and when the owner opened the shutter, the entire shop was engulfed in the fire. The flames also engulfed the neighbouring ready-made garment shop and that too was completely burnt. SDM Veer Singh Chauhan, TI Yashwant Barolay and the entire police force was deployed to prevent any accident.

ALSO READ Délicieux in Bhopal: Movie on how chef turned from servant to restaurant owner screened

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 10:47 PM IST