Rajpur: Police crackdown on vehicles with fake stickers and pressure horns

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have intensified check against vehicles with fake stickers and pressure horns in Rajpur.

During a drive against traffic violators, police on Sunday intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number HR 38 Y 9354 for unauthorised use of siren and pressure horn.

Police then checked necessary documents and removed pressure horn with the help of mechanic and installed ordinary horn. A penalty of Rs 7,000 was also imposed on violators under relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act. Noise pollution arising from these horns in vehicles is a major issue.

While checking they intercepted a vehicle bearing a registration number MH 15/HH 1072 bearing a fake sticker 'Army on Duty' and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on violator.

The drive started on instructions of SP Deepak Kumar Shukla, to keep a tab on unauthorised use of siren, pressure horns and fake stickers on vehicles. A total fine of Rs 12,000 was collected from violators.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:53 PM IST