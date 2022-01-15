e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:26 AM IST

Rajpur: Government milk dairy in a mess, 7K litres milk rejected as samples fail tests

A few days ago, 7000 liters of milk tanker sent from Rajpur was sent back due to non-standard or possibility of mixing of adulterated oil. The entire consignment was emptied into the drains.
FP News Service
Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 7000 litre milk which transported to Indore or Sendhwa plant from Rajpur and its adjoining villages was rejected as it was not found fit for consumption.

Milk was collected from societies in Rajpur and adjoining villages.

A few days ago, 7000 liters of milk tanker sent from Rajpur was sent back due to non-standard or possibility of mixing of adulterated oil. Entire consignment was emptied into the drains.

Secretary of Rajpur dairy, Mukesh Kushwaha, admitted that the tanker has been returned due to adulteration in milk.

Kushwaha said that soybean oil and milk powder is used to increase fat content.

He added that he was also not there for the last eight days. He said the machines are broken so the testing of the milk is affected.

Locals have expressed concern of the working of a government dairy. One can easily gauge the extent of adulterated milk which is being sold in the open market. The food officers posted here least bother to act in the matter, said an expert.

After incident, diary has been shut till January 22.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:27 AM IST
