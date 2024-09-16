Rajasthan Road Crash: Mass Cremation Of 6 Bodies Held; Over 3,000 People Attend Funeral

Representative Image |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Mass cremation was carried out of six people killed when their car collided with a speedy truck in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Sunday. Over 3,000 people attended funeral in Bedakhal village, bidding teary farewell. The accident occurred around 4:30 am near Hindoli on the Jaipur National Highway when the pilgrims - residents of Bedakhal village (Satwas tehsil) Dewas - were going to offer prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple in the Sikar district. Three others also sustained injuries. After post-mortem examinations, the bodies were taken to their families on Monday morning.

A sombre atmosphere enveloped the village as the community mourned the loss of six residents. The deceased were Mangilal, Rajesh, Jagdish, Mahesh, Poonamchand and Madan. Relatives were so trounced with sorrow that many became unconscious, making it difficult for others to provide support to the women and children present. The sight left many with moist eyes and heavy hearts. The funeral took place on the banks of the backwaters of Narmada in Bhamar village.

Local dignitaries, including Bagli MLA Murli Bhanwara and Satwas Tehsildar Hariom Thakur, were present to console the grieving families. In a show of solidarity, the Red Cross Society covered the costs of transporting the bodies from Rajasthan to Bedakhal. Tehsildar Thakur announced that five of the deceased were beneficiaries of the Sambal Yojana, and their families would receive Rs 4 lakh each.

Additionally, a separate amount of Rs 2 lakh per family was announced by the Chief Minister to assist with their loss. The truck driver has been arrested and charged with relevant offenses. The tuck allegedly veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit the van from behind, circle inspector Panwan Meena said.