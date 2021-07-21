Rain continues to lash Indore

Indore: Rain continued to lash the city on Wednesday as Indore recorded 3 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm. However, the eastern part of the city witnessed about 1.7 inch rainfall and the western part of the city recorded 0.9 inches rainfall on Tuesday night. With this, the total rainfall of the season reached 165.5 mm, that is 6.5 inches, which is about 28 per cent less than the average rainfall in the city till date.

Moreover, it is almost 50 per cent less rainfall than the showers received last year till July 21. An overcast sky also kept the temperature down by 1°Celsius below normal as the maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 28.3°Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 22°Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 95 per cent.

‘Same over next few days’

‘Conditions will remain the same for the next few days and light-to-moderate rainfall is expected along with thunderstorms. The sky will remain partly cloudy. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood around July 27. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is likely over east and adjoining central and north-west India during July 26-27’

— Meteorological Dept