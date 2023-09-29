Rain And Ruin: Farmers’ Protest For Crop Loss Compensation Continues In Barwani

Representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Members of National Farmer Labour Federation on Thursday burnt effigy of state agriculture minister Kamal Patel to vent their ire over government’s indifference to the plight of farmers.

Crops on several thousand acre were damaged in the region due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms, leaving farmers in distress. Demanding immediate survey and compensation for crop loss, National Farmer Labour Federation had launched an indefinite strike a few days ago.

As protests continued, members torched effigy of state agriculture minister in Sajwani to highlight government failure to provide compensation to farmers. They claimed that the protest would continue till demands were met.

They claimed that farmers lost 100% of standing crop and harvest to heavy rain and hailstorm.

They further said that neither the government nor any political leader took cognizance of the situation.

They are demanding crop loss survey (damage assessment) and Rs 40,000 per acre compensation to distressed farmers so that they could bear educational expenses of their children and afford treatment of ailing family member.