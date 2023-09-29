 MP: 6 Kids, Woman Injured As Mammoth Size Tree Falls Upon Them In Alirajpur
HomeIndoreMP: 6 Kids, Woman Injured As Mammoth Size Tree Falls Upon Them In Alirajpur

MP: 6 Kids, Woman Injured As Mammoth Size Tree Falls Upon Them In Alirajpur

The injured were rescued from beneath the tree and sent to the hospital for primary treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as six children and a woman received major injuries when a mammoth-sized tree on the roadside fell on a tractor trolley, in which they were travelling. The incident reported in Barjhar village of Alirajpur district falls under Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar police area. 

Those who were injured in the incident include, Sanchal Rathore, 11, Raghuveer Singh Rathore, 12, Lakshya Rathore, 12, Heena Rathore, 11, Saurabh Rathore, 11 and Kartik Chauhan, 12, along with a 32-year-old Sushila Ben Chouhan met with the accident.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot. The injured were rescued from beneath the tree and sent to the hospital for primary treatment.    

2 received minor injuries

The accident reportedly happened at around 6 pm in the evening on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday when a total of seven people were heading for Lord Ganesh idol immersion. Five seriously injured people were referred to the hospital in Dahod district of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, two persons who received minor injuries were sent for treatment at the community health centre.    

Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar Police station in-charge Gopal Parmar informed that the tragic accident happened when the tractor was heading towards Bargaon pond amidst strong wind and rain when suddenly out of nowhere a huge tree fell on the passing tractor, causing the accident.      

